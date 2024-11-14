iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
NIHAR INFO GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and 2. The appointment of Mr. Luke Raj Kumar as an Additional Non-Executive Director. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
NIHAR INFO GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 2. To approve Secretarial Audit Report. 3. To approve Board Report along with all annexures. 4. To approve Internal Audit Report. 5. To approve the Notice calling 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to fix the date time and venue of the AGM. 6. To fix Book Closure Dates and Cut-Off Date for e-voting in the ensuing AGM. 7. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of AGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 8. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
NIHAR INFO GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
NIHAR INFO GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
NIHAR INFO GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financials results of the company for the third quarter ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

