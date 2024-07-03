Nihar Info Global Ltd Summary

Nihar Info Global Limited (NIGL), incorporated in 1995, is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. NIGL is Indias fast growing IT Solutions and Products Company, which has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company presently operates in the areas like Software designing and development, ECM Solution, Customized Application Development. Audio Visual Systems, Customized ERP solutions, E-Governance and .IN domain Registration. It has developed marketing strategies to sell various software products to domestic customers.The Company is one of the few Listed e-Commerce Companies in India. It has diversified into e-Commerce in the year 2016 and has made a significant impact in the e-Commerce space. The Companys own Warehouse is certified by both Flipkart and Amazon and is part of the Amazon Seller Flex Model and the Plipkart Smart Fulfillment Model whereby all the products sold by the Company are enabled with a PRIME tag and Flipkart Assured Tag. It sells on other e-Commerce Portals like Snapdeal.com, Paytmmal.com and OLX.in.The Company undertakes development and/or trade in sale, import or exports of computer software and carry out on the business of Research and development, designing, manufacturing, trading and deal in all type of computer software and hardware and render consultancy services in the field of software development and turnkey projects and solutions. Apart from these, the Company provides end to end services to the D2C Brands in terms of Catalog Management, Content Development, Inventory Management, Order Management, Warehousing Services for both eCommerce Marketplaces and D2C Portals. In this regard, the company has signed an agreement with M/s Yellow Thread India Pvt Ltd for sale of their products through ecommerce Marketplaces. Recently, it also signed an agreement with M/s Energy Devices for Sale of their Aarogyam Brand of Cast Iron Cookware products through ecommerce Marketplaces. Presently, the Company is having a strong client base in Government, Defense, PSUs and Private sector.In 2022, the Company launched its own D2C Brands in Healthcare and Lifestyle Categories namely Life108 and ONVO with various Lifestyle, Home and Kitchen related products on these Marketplaces. The B2B Division of Company has dealt with various Corporate and Government Organizations. It also has also done a good number of Sales to Corporate Customers and Government Customers for sales of various Laptops, Desktops, Large Format Displays, Interactive Displays, Corporate Gifting etc.The Company has been working on various Digital Healthcare Solutions and is in the process of development of Pilot Healthcare Applications integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission & ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). These Digital HealthcareSolutions would be related to Creation of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), Teleconsultation, Digital Health Records and TeleMedicine. The Company also received Integration approval for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.