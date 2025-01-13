Nirlon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.12
90.12
90.12
90.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
282.93
311.68
387.86
484.32
Net Worth
373.05
401.8
477.98
574.44
Minority Interest
Debt
1,145.58
1,145.02
1,178.39
978.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
218.92
182.58
147.96
76.03
Total Liabilities
1,737.55
1,729.4
1,804.33
1,628.86
Fixed Assets
1,912.58
1,938.26
1,998.7
1,845.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.6
29.55
29.06
0.89
Networking Capital
-258.58
-261.41
-323.62
-220.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.2
2.85
3.15
1.88
Debtor Days
2.16
Other Current Assets
149.49
137.12
96.64
55.74
Sundry Creditors
-23.65
-32.21
-63.59
-28.14
Creditor Days
32.4
Other Current Liabilities
-387.62
-369.17
-359.82
-250.05
Cash
60.95
23
100.19
2.84
Total Assets
1,737.55
1,729.4
1,804.33
1,628.84
