|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
316.91
310
290.77
287.65
yoy growth (%)
2.22
6.61
1.08
-0.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.9
-5.3
-5.71
-5.7
As % of sales
1.54
1.71
1.96
1.98
Other costs
-74.81
-73.82
-64.81
-60.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.6
23.81
22.29
20.92
Operating profit
237.19
230.87
220.24
221.76
OPM
74.84
74.47
75.74
77.09
Depreciation
-48.7
-53.25
-72.21
-70.65
Interest expense
-14.03
-32.12
-65.55
-77.95
Other income
2.46
0.99
2.79
4.9
Profit before tax
176.91
146.49
85.26
78.05
Taxes
-49.51
-37.01
-29.57
-26.97
Tax rate
-27.98
-25.26
-34.68
-34.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
127.4
109.47
55.69
51.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
127.4
109.47
55.69
51.08
yoy growth (%)
16.37
96.57
9.02
17.24
NPM
40.2
35.31
19.15
17.75
