iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nirlon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

485.95
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirlon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

316.91

310

290.77

287.65

yoy growth (%)

2.22

6.61

1.08

-0.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.9

-5.3

-5.71

-5.7

As % of sales

1.54

1.71

1.96

1.98

Other costs

-74.81

-73.82

-64.81

-60.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.6

23.81

22.29

20.92

Operating profit

237.19

230.87

220.24

221.76

OPM

74.84

74.47

75.74

77.09

Depreciation

-48.7

-53.25

-72.21

-70.65

Interest expense

-14.03

-32.12

-65.55

-77.95

Other income

2.46

0.99

2.79

4.9

Profit before tax

176.91

146.49

85.26

78.05

Taxes

-49.51

-37.01

-29.57

-26.97

Tax rate

-27.98

-25.26

-34.68

-34.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

127.4

109.47

55.69

51.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

127.4

109.47

55.69

51.08

yoy growth (%)

16.37

96.57

9.02

17.24

NPM

40.2

35.31

19.15

17.75

Nirlon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirlon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.