|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
64.94%
64.94%
64.94%
67.44%
67.44%
Indian
2.81%
2.84%
2.89%
2.89%
2.89%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.18%
15.23%
14.35%
14.26%
14.39%
Non-Institutions
17.06%
16.97%
17.8%
15.39%
15.26%
Total Non-Promoter
32.24%
32.2%
32.16%
29.66%
29.66%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
