Nirlon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
176.91
146.49
85.26
78.05
Depreciation
-48.7
-53.25
-72.21
-70.65
Tax paid
-49.51
-37.01
-29.57
-26.97
Working capital
-55.17
-37.02
6.89
97.28
Other operating items
Operating
23.52
19.2
-9.63
77.7
Capital expenditure
16.03
32.7
223.89
-1,509.73
Free cash flow
39.55
51.9
214.25
-1,432.02
Equity raised
720.58
460.98
440.63
1,604.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-10.6
378.12
2.42
79.82
Dividends paid
0
0
6.75
6.75
Net in cash
749.54
891.01
664.08
258.62
