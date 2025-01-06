iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirlon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

486
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirlon Ltd

Nirlon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

176.91

146.49

85.26

78.05

Depreciation

-48.7

-53.25

-72.21

-70.65

Tax paid

-49.51

-37.01

-29.57

-26.97

Working capital

-55.17

-37.02

6.89

97.28

Other operating items

Operating

23.52

19.2

-9.63

77.7

Capital expenditure

16.03

32.7

223.89

-1,509.73

Free cash flow

39.55

51.9

214.25

-1,432.02

Equity raised

720.58

460.98

440.63

1,604.06

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-10.6

378.12

2.42

79.82

Dividends paid

0

0

6.75

6.75

Net in cash

749.54

891.01

664.08

258.62

