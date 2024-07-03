SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹488.85
Prev. Close₹488.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.81
Day's High₹503.4
Day's Low₹482.3
52 Week's High₹522.05
52 Week's Low₹398.95
Book Value₹42.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,386.59
P/E21.02
EPS23.26
Divi. Yield5.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.12
90.12
90.12
90.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
282.93
311.68
387.86
484.32
Net Worth
373.05
401.8
477.98
574.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
316.91
310
290.77
287.65
yoy growth (%)
2.22
6.61
1.08
-0.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.9
-5.3
-5.71
-5.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
176.91
146.49
85.26
78.05
Depreciation
-48.7
-53.25
-72.21
-70.65
Tax paid
-49.51
-37.01
-29.57
-26.97
Working capital
-55.17
-37.02
6.89
97.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.22
6.61
1.08
-0.41
Op profit growth
2.73
4.82
-0.68
-0.73
EBIT growth
6.9
18.43
-3.32
8.4
Net profit growth
16.37
96.57
9.02
17.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
126.91
115.34
Excise Duty
21.51
19.62
Net Sales
105.4
95.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
22.92
16.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Rahul Sagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J K Bhavsar
Nominee
Kunnasagaran Chinniah
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajinder Pal Singh
Independent Director
Anjali Seth
Independent Director
Sridhar Srinivasan
Nominee
Arjun Khullar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Nirlon Limited, a multi-product company was incorporated on 12th March 1958. The Company is in the business of development and managing an Industrial Park. Nirlon Limited is the owner of NKP, an approx. 23 acre campus in Goregaon (East), Mumbai. NKP is an Industrial Park as per the Consolidated Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy of the Government of India (GOI), and is an IT Parkunder the Government of Maharashtras (GOM) Policy. The current FDI Policy of the GOI permits 100% FDI in Industrial Parks. A total of approx. 47.63 lakh sq. ft. of construction has been completed in NKP comprising Phases 1-5, corresponding to approx. 30.53 lakh sq. ft. of licensable area.The Company is making a real estate play and other business of the company includes manufacturing of industrial fabrics used in belting, tarpaulins, and grey textiles in India. It offers a range of wrap type, polyester reinforced V-belts, also engages in dipping tyrecord fabric and industrial fabric, as well as in the manufacture and job work of griege tyrecord and industrial fabric. It has a joint venture with Semperit A.G for produce synthetic and cotton fabric reinforced rubber conveyor belts. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. Nylon Textile production was started by the company in the year 1962. On 13th March 1963, Nirlons status was converted from private limited to a public limited company. Nylon Tyrecord and Nylon Polyester production of the company were started
Read More
The Nirlon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹486.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirlon Ltd is ₹4386.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nirlon Ltd is 21.02 and 11.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirlon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirlon Ltd is ₹398.95 and ₹522.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nirlon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.21%, 3 Years at 7.42%, 1 Year at 19.86%, 6 Month at 14.35%, 3 Month at 17.20% and 1 Month at 13.75%.
