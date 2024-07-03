Summary

Nirlon Limited, a multi-product company was incorporated on 12th March 1958. The Company is in the business of development and managing an Industrial Park. Nirlon Limited is the owner of NKP, an approx. 23 acre campus in Goregaon (East), Mumbai. NKP is an Industrial Park as per the Consolidated Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy of the Government of India (GOI), and is an IT Parkunder the Government of Maharashtras (GOM) Policy. The current FDI Policy of the GOI permits 100% FDI in Industrial Parks. A total of approx. 47.63 lakh sq. ft. of construction has been completed in NKP comprising Phases 1-5, corresponding to approx. 30.53 lakh sq. ft. of licensable area.The Company is making a real estate play and other business of the company includes manufacturing of industrial fabrics used in belting, tarpaulins, and grey textiles in India. It offers a range of wrap type, polyester reinforced V-belts, also engages in dipping tyrecord fabric and industrial fabric, as well as in the manufacture and job work of griege tyrecord and industrial fabric. It has a joint venture with Semperit A.G for produce synthetic and cotton fabric reinforced rubber conveyor belts. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. Nylon Textile production was started by the company in the year 1962. On 13th March 1963, Nirlons status was converted from private limited to a public limited company. Nylon Tyrecord and Nylon Polyester production of the company were started

