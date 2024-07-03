iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirlon Ltd Share Price

486.75
(-0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:02:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open488.85
  • Day's High503.4
  • 52 Wk High522.05
  • Prev. Close488.85
  • Day's Low482.3
  • 52 Wk Low 398.95
  • Turnover (lac)21.81
  • P/E21.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.19
  • EPS23.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,386.59
  • Div. Yield5.32
No Records Found

Nirlon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

488.85

Prev. Close

488.85

Turnover(Lac.)

21.81

Day's High

503.4

Day's Low

482.3

52 Week's High

522.05

52 Week's Low

398.95

Book Value

42.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,386.59

P/E

21.02

EPS

23.26

Divi. Yield

5.32

Nirlon Ltd Corporate Action

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Nirlon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nirlon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.94%

Foreign: 64.94%

Indian: 2.81%

Non-Promoter- 15.18%

Institutions: 15.18%

Non-Institutions: 17.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nirlon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.12

90.12

90.12

90.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

282.93

311.68

387.86

484.32

Net Worth

373.05

401.8

477.98

574.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

316.91

310

290.77

287.65

yoy growth (%)

2.22

6.61

1.08

-0.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.9

-5.3

-5.71

-5.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

176.91

146.49

85.26

78.05

Depreciation

-48.7

-53.25

-72.21

-70.65

Tax paid

-49.51

-37.01

-29.57

-26.97

Working capital

-55.17

-37.02

6.89

97.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.22

6.61

1.08

-0.41

Op profit growth

2.73

4.82

-0.68

-0.73

EBIT growth

6.9

18.43

-3.32

8.4

Net profit growth

16.37

96.57

9.02

17.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

126.91

115.34

Excise Duty

21.51

19.62

Net Sales

105.4

95.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

22.92

16.43

View Annually Results

Nirlon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nirlon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Rahul Sagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J K Bhavsar

Nominee

Kunnasagaran Chinniah

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajinder Pal Singh

Independent Director

Anjali Seth

Independent Director

Sridhar Srinivasan

Nominee

Arjun Khullar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nirlon Ltd
Summary

Summary

Nirlon Limited, a multi-product company was incorporated on 12th March 1958. The Company is in the business of development and managing an Industrial Park. Nirlon Limited is the owner of NKP, an approx. 23 acre campus in Goregaon (East), Mumbai. NKP is an Industrial Park as per the Consolidated Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy of the Government of India (GOI), and is an IT Parkunder the Government of Maharashtras (GOM) Policy. The current FDI Policy of the GOI permits 100% FDI in Industrial Parks. A total of approx. 47.63 lakh sq. ft. of construction has been completed in NKP comprising Phases 1-5, corresponding to approx. 30.53 lakh sq. ft. of licensable area.The Company is making a real estate play and other business of the company includes manufacturing of industrial fabrics used in belting, tarpaulins, and grey textiles in India. It offers a range of wrap type, polyester reinforced V-belts, also engages in dipping tyrecord fabric and industrial fabric, as well as in the manufacture and job work of griege tyrecord and industrial fabric. It has a joint venture with Semperit A.G for produce synthetic and cotton fabric reinforced rubber conveyor belts. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. Nylon Textile production was started by the company in the year 1962. On 13th March 1963, Nirlons status was converted from private limited to a public limited company. Nylon Tyrecord and Nylon Polyester production of the company were started
Company FAQs

What is the Nirlon Ltd share price today?

The Nirlon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹486.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nirlon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirlon Ltd is ₹4386.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nirlon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nirlon Ltd is 21.02 and 11.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nirlon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirlon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirlon Ltd is ₹398.95 and ₹522.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nirlon Ltd?

Nirlon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.21%, 3 Years at 7.42%, 1 Year at 19.86%, 6 Month at 14.35%, 3 Month at 17.20% and 1 Month at 13.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nirlon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nirlon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.76 %
Institutions - 15.18 %
Public - 17.06 %

