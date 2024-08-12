|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|11
|110
|Final
|Recommendation of a final Dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@110%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. RECORD DATE FIXED FOR THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|15
|150
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 12,2024 approved the Interim Dividend of Rs.15.00 per equity share for the F.Y. 2023-24 Interim dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share (@150%) of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, to be paid to the Members of the Company whose name appears on the Record Date i.e. Friday, February 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.02.2024) Monday, March 4, 2024 is the date of payment of the Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)
