Nirlon Ltd Dividend

518
(3.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:45:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202412 Sep 202412 Sep 202411110Final
Recommendation of a final Dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@110%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. RECORD DATE FIXED FOR THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Dividend12 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 202415150Interim
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 12,2024 approved the Interim Dividend of Rs.15.00 per equity share for the F.Y. 2023-24 Interim dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share (@150%) of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, to be paid to the Members of the Company whose name appears on the Record Date i.e. Friday, February 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.02.2024) Monday, March 4, 2024 is the date of payment of the Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)

