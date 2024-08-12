AGM 24/09/2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 12,2024 65TH AGM WILL BE HELD FO RTHE F.Y. 2023-24 WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24,2024 AT 12.00 NOON THROUGH VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Newspaper Advertisement of the Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Disclosure of the voting results of the 65th AGM of the Company held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 12.00 noon (IST) along with the Scrutinisers report Declaration of the voting results of the remote e-voting and e-voting during the 65th AGM of the Company along with the Scrutinisers report Summary of the proceeds of the 65th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)