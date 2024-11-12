iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirlon Ltd Board Meeting

499.8
(0.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Nirlon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202425 Sep 2024
NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 302024 Board meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202425 Jun 2024
NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 302024 with limited review report; ii. to fix day date and time for the 65th AGM; iii. to fix record date for the Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-4;and iv. Book closure for the 65th AGM UAFR FORTHE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30,2024 ALONGWITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 12,2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 12,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Arjun Khullar as an additional directors of the company effective from June 20,2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 20,2024 appointed Mr. Arjun Khullar ( DIN 10671903) with immediate effect THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD ON JUNE 20,2024 APPOINTED MR. ARJUN KHULLAR AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 20,2024
Board Meeting15 May 202430 Mar 2024
NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the F.Y. 2023-24 and Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 if any. THE BOARD APPROVED THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FY 2023-24 , AND RECOEMNTDATION OF THE FINAL DIVIDED FOR THE FY 2023 -24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
1The Board of Directors interalia, approved the following: 1 Third Management Services Agreement effective from April 1,2024 for a period of three years with Nirlon Management Services Pvt. ltd. 2. Acceptance of Mr. Kunal V. Sagar resignation as a Director of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 202421 Dec 2023
NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve interalia; to consider and to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 will also consider declaration of Interim dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024, will also consider declaration of interim dividend to the Members of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) UAFR FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MNTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2023 , AND INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2023-24 AND RECORD DATE The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 12,2024 approved the Interim Dividend of Rs.15.00 per equity share for the F.Y. 2023-24 The outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12,2024 The Un -Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024 IS FIXED AS THE RECORD DATE FOR THE ITERIM DIVIDEND Un-modified opinion on the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31,2023 UNMODIFIED OPINION (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2024) Monday, March 4, 2024 is the date of payment of the Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)

