NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve interalia; to consider and to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 will also consider declaration of Interim dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 NIRLON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024, will also consider declaration of interim dividend to the Members of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024) UAFR FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MNTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2023 , AND INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2023-24 AND RECORD DATE The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 12,2024 approved the Interim Dividend of Rs.15.00 per equity share for the F.Y. 2023-24 The outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12,2024 The Un -Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024 IS FIXED AS THE RECORD DATE FOR THE ITERIM DIVIDEND Un-modified opinion on the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31,2023 UNMODIFIED OPINION (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2024) Monday, March 4, 2024 is the date of payment of the Interim Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)