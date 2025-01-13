Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.14
36.14
36.14
36.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-191.59
-88.82
-86.75
-69.23
Net Worth
-155.45
-52.68
-50.61
-33.09
Minority Interest
Debt
397.84
331.51
332.68
311.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.57
37.67
32.43
28.32
Total Liabilities
247.96
316.5
314.5
306.71
Fixed Assets
201.14
361
360.92
371.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.62
2.74
3.16
3.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.11
2.23
2.24
2.19
Networking Capital
36.36
-50.41
-52.9
-71.66
Inventories
20.01
78.57
119.24
68.67
Inventory Days
72.69
Sundry Debtors
20.61
0.81
0.63
3.36
Debtor Days
3.55
Other Current Assets
48.36
54.85
50.85
40.01
Sundry Creditors
-33.89
-86.3
-122.93
-129.58
Creditor Days
137.16
Other Current Liabilities
-18.73
-98.34
-100.69
-54.12
Cash
2.74
0.95
1.07
1.1
Total Assets
247.97
316.51
314.49
306.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.