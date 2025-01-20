iifl-logo-icon 1
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Key Ratios

18
(1.87%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:48:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

241.59

Op profit growth

928.76

EBIT growth

-4,726.26

Net profit growth

-157.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.46

6.46

EBIT margin

17.54

-1.29

Net profit margin

4.81

-28.51

RoCE

4.23

RoNW

2.55

RoA

0.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.71

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.38

-1.59

Book value per share

7.3

6.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.61

0

P/CEPS

30.88

-4.24

P/B

1.61

1.02

EV/EBIDTA

22.77

192.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-4.33

4.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.78

Inventory days

117.95

Creditor days

-99.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.4

0.03

Net debt / equity

7.46

8.07

Net debt / op. profit

19.01

190.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.45

-75.37

Employee costs

-7.87

-15.96

Other costs

-1.2

-2.18

