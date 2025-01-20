Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
241.59
Op profit growth
928.76
EBIT growth
-4,726.26
Net profit growth
-157.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.46
6.46
EBIT margin
17.54
-1.29
Net profit margin
4.81
-28.51
RoCE
4.23
RoNW
2.55
RoA
0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.71
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.38
-1.59
Book value per share
7.3
6.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.61
0
P/CEPS
30.88
-4.24
P/B
1.61
1.02
EV/EBIDTA
22.77
192.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-4.33
4.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.78
Inventory days
117.95
Creditor days
-99.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.4
0.03
Net debt / equity
7.46
8.07
Net debt / op. profit
19.01
190.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.45
-75.37
Employee costs
-7.87
-15.96
Other costs
-1.2
-2.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.