iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.4
(-3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Nova Iron &Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.17

-41.42

2.27

2.68

Depreciation

-8.71

-7.32

-1.01

-1.18

Tax paid

-17.09

-10.8

0

-0.11

Working capital

-4.12

1.37

10.47

-20.94

Other operating items

Operating

-24.74

-58.17

11.73

-19.55

Capital expenditure

0.41

326.54

0

0

Free cash flow

-24.33

268.36

11.73

-19.54

Equity raised

-115.65

-12.77

-18.68

-24.61

Investing

1.72

0

1.16

0

Financing

640.8

568.69

437.17

390.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

502.52

824.27

431.37

346.51

Nova Iron &Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.