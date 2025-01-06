Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.17
-41.42
2.27
2.68
Depreciation
-8.71
-7.32
-1.01
-1.18
Tax paid
-17.09
-10.8
0
-0.11
Working capital
-4.12
1.37
10.47
-20.94
Other operating items
Operating
-24.74
-58.17
11.73
-19.55
Capital expenditure
0.41
326.54
0
0
Free cash flow
-24.33
268.36
11.73
-19.54
Equity raised
-115.65
-12.77
-18.68
-24.61
Investing
1.72
0
1.16
0
Financing
640.8
568.69
437.17
390.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
502.52
824.27
431.37
346.51
