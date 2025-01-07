iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.3
(-0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

344.81

52.2

19.6

53.26

yoy growth (%)

560.46

166.27

-63.19

241.59

Raw materials

-293.05

-56.04

-2.43

-38.06

As % of sales

84.98

107.35

12.43

71.45

Employee costs

-6.7

-7.03

-4.46

-4.19

As % of sales

1.94

13.47

22.76

7.87

Other costs

-37.34

-26.23

-4.23

-0.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.83

50.24

21.57

1.2

Operating profit

7.71

-37.1

8.47

10.37

OPM

2.23

-71.07

43.22

19.46

Depreciation

-8.71

-7.32

-1.01

-1.18

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.01

-6.77

-6.66

Other income

6.69

3.02

1.59

0.16

Profit before tax

5.17

-41.42

2.27

2.68

Taxes

-17.09

-10.8

0

-0.11

Tax rate

-330

26.09

0.34

-4.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.91

-52.23

2.27

2.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.91

-52.23

2.27

2.56

yoy growth (%)

-77.19

-2,392.52

-11.24

-157.74

NPM

-3.45

-100.04

11.62

4.81

Nova Iron &Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.