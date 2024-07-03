iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Share Price

18.4
(-3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.8
  • Day's High19.8
  • 52 Wk High39.69
  • Prev. Close19
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 17.13
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-44.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

19.8

Prev. Close

19

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

19.8

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

39.69

52 Week's Low

17.13

Book Value

-44.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.16%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.31%

Non-Institutions: 54.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.14

36.14

36.14

36.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-191.59

-88.82

-86.75

-69.23

Net Worth

-155.45

-52.68

-50.61

-33.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

344.81

52.2

19.6

53.26

yoy growth (%)

560.46

166.27

-63.19

241.59

Raw materials

-293.05

-56.04

-2.43

-38.06

As % of sales

84.98

107.35

12.43

71.45

Employee costs

-6.7

-7.03

-4.46

-4.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.17

-41.42

2.27

2.68

Depreciation

-8.71

-7.32

-1.01

-1.18

Tax paid

-17.09

-10.8

0

-0.11

Working capital

-4.12

1.37

10.47

-20.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

560.46

166.27

-63.19

241.59

Op profit growth

-120.78

-537.88

-18.28

927.8

EBIT growth

-113.74

-557.62

-3.18

-4,751.88

Net profit growth

-77.19

-2,392.52

-11.24

-157.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

15.59

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

15.59

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.15

View Annually Results

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

HARDEV CHAND VERMA

Whole Time Director

DINESH KUMAR YADAV

Independent Director

Kusum Naruka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dheeraj Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Summary

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was promoted by Nova Magnetics, Nova Electro-Magnetics and Nova Steels, all belonging to R K Gambhir and G K Gambhir of the Nova group.The company is engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron and steel. The company also provides product separation, screening, and storage facilities. During the year 1993-94, the company came out with a public issue of 5,27,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash to part finance their sponge iron project at Bilaspur, Madhya Pradesh.In July 15, 1994, the company inaugurated the sponge iron plant at Bilaspur. In September 26, 1994, they started trial production. The company entered into agreement with Nova Steels (India) Ltd for the supply of entire production of sponge iron. During the year 1994-95, the company started selling of their products in the market. The companys is one of the initial coal-based Sponge Iron Projects in India with the Technical know how from Lurgi Chemie MetaHurgie Industriebau GmbH, Germany.The 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery Based (WHRB) Power Plant and Induction Furnace was installed in 2015-16. 500 TPD Sponge Iron Plant operations started in 2016.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nova Iron & Steel Ltd share price today?

The Nova Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹66.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nova Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹17.13 and ₹39.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd?

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.63%, 3 Years at 14.46%, 1 Year at -22.83%, 6 Month at -20.27%, 3 Month at -23.08% and 1 Month at 0.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.16 %
Institutions - 1.32 %
Public - 54.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.