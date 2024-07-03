SectorSteel
Open₹19.8
Prev. Close₹19
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹19.8
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹39.69
52 Week's Low₹17.13
Book Value₹-44.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.14
36.14
36.14
36.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-191.59
-88.82
-86.75
-69.23
Net Worth
-155.45
-52.68
-50.61
-33.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
344.81
52.2
19.6
53.26
yoy growth (%)
560.46
166.27
-63.19
241.59
Raw materials
-293.05
-56.04
-2.43
-38.06
As % of sales
84.98
107.35
12.43
71.45
Employee costs
-6.7
-7.03
-4.46
-4.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.17
-41.42
2.27
2.68
Depreciation
-8.71
-7.32
-1.01
-1.18
Tax paid
-17.09
-10.8
0
-0.11
Working capital
-4.12
1.37
10.47
-20.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
560.46
166.27
-63.19
241.59
Op profit growth
-120.78
-537.88
-18.28
927.8
EBIT growth
-113.74
-557.62
-3.18
-4,751.88
Net profit growth
-77.19
-2,392.52
-11.24
-157.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
15.59
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
15.59
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
HARDEV CHAND VERMA
Whole Time Director
DINESH KUMAR YADAV
Independent Director
Kusum Naruka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dheeraj Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nova Iron & Steel Ltd
Summary
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was promoted by Nova Magnetics, Nova Electro-Magnetics and Nova Steels, all belonging to R K Gambhir and G K Gambhir of the Nova group.The company is engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron and steel. The company also provides product separation, screening, and storage facilities. During the year 1993-94, the company came out with a public issue of 5,27,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash to part finance their sponge iron project at Bilaspur, Madhya Pradesh.In July 15, 1994, the company inaugurated the sponge iron plant at Bilaspur. In September 26, 1994, they started trial production. The company entered into agreement with Nova Steels (India) Ltd for the supply of entire production of sponge iron. During the year 1994-95, the company started selling of their products in the market. The companys is one of the initial coal-based Sponge Iron Projects in India with the Technical know how from Lurgi Chemie MetaHurgie Industriebau GmbH, Germany.The 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery Based (WHRB) Power Plant and Induction Furnace was installed in 2015-16. 500 TPD Sponge Iron Plant operations started in 2016.
Read More
The Nova Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹66.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nova Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nova Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹17.13 and ₹39.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.63%, 3 Years at 14.46%, 1 Year at -22.83%, 6 Month at -20.27%, 3 Month at -23.08% and 1 Month at 0.21%.
