Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Board Meeting

17.26
(-2.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:23:00 PM

Nova Iron &Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 With reference to our earlier announcement dated 09th, November, 2024 regarding intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held today on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was adjourned due to hospitalization of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Whole Time Director of the company. This meeting has been now adjourned and rescheduled as on 21st November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as the meeting which was scheduled to be held today on Thursday, 21st November, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been adjourned as the health of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Whole Time Director has not yet improved and he is still in hospital under medical care (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024) Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28/11/2024 inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 and appointment of Mr. Suraj Prakash Choudhary as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 28/11/2024 Board of Directors in its meeting held on 28/11/2024 inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. Please find the attached Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30/06/2024. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 07/09/2024 inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30/06/2024. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting dated 07.09.2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find the attached Limited Review Report and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 approved the following details as enclosed below:- (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting- Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Appointment of Additional Director and Delay in submission of Audited Financial Results.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors to Consider Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024. Authority to Mr. Birender Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Office of the Company to deal with GST Department on behalf of the Company and reason for delay in submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
It is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 02/05/2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Gaurav Sharma as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 02/05/2024. In response to your mail dated 03/05/2024 regarding the disclosure of relationships of directors, we are enclosing the updated profile of the additional director in continuation to our .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
NOVA IRON & STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ending 31/12/2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

