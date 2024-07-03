Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Summary

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was promoted by Nova Magnetics, Nova Electro-Magnetics and Nova Steels, all belonging to R K Gambhir and G K Gambhir of the Nova group.The company is engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron and steel. The company also provides product separation, screening, and storage facilities. During the year 1993-94, the company came out with a public issue of 5,27,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash to part finance their sponge iron project at Bilaspur, Madhya Pradesh.In July 15, 1994, the company inaugurated the sponge iron plant at Bilaspur. In September 26, 1994, they started trial production. The company entered into agreement with Nova Steels (India) Ltd for the supply of entire production of sponge iron. During the year 1994-95, the company started selling of their products in the market. The companys is one of the initial coal-based Sponge Iron Projects in India with the Technical know how from Lurgi Chemie MetaHurgie Industriebau GmbH, Germany.The 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery Based (WHRB) Power Plant and Induction Furnace was installed in 2015-16. 500 TPD Sponge Iron Plant operations started in 2016.