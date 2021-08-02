OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
434.32
434.32
434.32
13.41
Preference Capital
175.96
156.16
138.43
0
Reserves
-735.66
-572.36
-317.77
282.49
Net Worth
-125.38
18.12
254.98
295.9
Minority Interest
Debt
1,175.38
1,158.48
1,169.73
1,210.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
182.09
172.21
154.34
136.68
Total Liabilities
1,232.09
1,348.81
1,579.05
1,643.4
Fixed Assets
1,444.98
1,528.65
1,606.93
1,685.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
198.61
198.61
198.83
198.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
531.01
428.17
341.17
217.84
Networking Capital
-960.87
-809.72
-583.19
-477.17
Inventories
86.65
38.55
32.08
68.84
Inventory Days
67.13
33.94
38.33
64.2
Sundry Debtors
10.07
17.41
22.15
18.05
Debtor Days
7.8
15.33
26.47
16.83
Other Current Assets
290.49
273.84
307.6
290.06
Sundry Creditors
-120.96
-93.29
-47.4
-41.67
Creditor Days
93.72
82.15
56.64
38.86
Other Current Liabilities
-1,227.12
-1,046.23
-897.62
-812.45
Cash
18.36
3.1
15.33
18.73
Total Assets
1,232.09
1,348.81
1,579.07
1,643.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.