|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.56
-23.7
-61.64
69.12
Op profit growth
14.43
514.19
-118.07
71.26
EBIT growth
2.94
78.86
-793.91
-46.19
Net profit growth
31.64
-1.94
128.58
715.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.12
-23.73
-2.94
6.25
EBIT margin
-36.38
-56.03
-23.9
1.32
Net profit margin
-56.43
-67.97
-52.88
-8.87
RoCE
-12.19
-10.76
-5.44
0.64
RoNW
-82.82
-29.6
-14.84
-4.16
RoA
-4.72
-3.26
-3.01
-1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-27.69
-23.12
-22.61
-11.51
Book value per share
1.34
10.95
15.18
37.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.24
-0.35
-1.75
P/B
-0.27
10.08
0.53
0.59
EV/EBIDTA
-15.3
-18.63
-336.32
19.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.47
-38.97
-29.13
-32.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.91
24.14
22.86
10.32
Inventory days
28.71
66.97
77.38
34.31
Creditor days
-46.64
-47.14
-42.02
-15.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.05
1.22
0.51
-0.1
Net debt / equity
63.92
8.17
6.14
2.34
Net debt / op. profit
-13.92
-16.57
-106.04
18.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.02
-78.46
-74.54
-86.69
Employee costs
-4.59
-7.63
-5.77
-2.23
Other costs
-30.5
-37.63
-22.62
-4.81
