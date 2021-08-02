iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Key Ratios

1.85
(-2.63%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:26:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR OCL Iron & Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.56

-23.7

-61.64

69.12

Op profit growth

14.43

514.19

-118.07

71.26

EBIT growth

2.94

78.86

-793.91

-46.19

Net profit growth

31.64

-1.94

128.58

715.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-17.12

-23.73

-2.94

6.25

EBIT margin

-36.38

-56.03

-23.9

1.32

Net profit margin

-56.43

-67.97

-52.88

-8.87

RoCE

-12.19

-10.76

-5.44

0.64

RoNW

-82.82

-29.6

-14.84

-4.16

RoA

-4.72

-3.26

-3.01

-1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-27.69

-23.12

-22.61

-11.51

Book value per share

1.34

10.95

15.18

37.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.24

-0.35

-1.75

P/B

-0.27

10.08

0.53

0.59

EV/EBIDTA

-15.3

-18.63

-336.32

19.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.47

-38.97

-29.13

-32.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

14.91

24.14

22.86

10.32

Inventory days

28.71

66.97

77.38

34.31

Creditor days

-46.64

-47.14

-42.02

-15.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.05

1.22

0.51

-0.1

Net debt / equity

63.92

8.17

6.14

2.34

Net debt / op. profit

-13.92

-16.57

-106.04

18.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.02

-78.46

-74.54

-86.69

Employee costs

-4.59

-7.63

-5.77

-2.23

Other costs

-30.5

-37.63

-22.62

-4.81

