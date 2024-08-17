OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
1.84
8.69
292.32
317.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.84
8.69
292.32
317.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.06
22.11
0.74
Total Income
1.99
8.75
314.43
318.44
Total Expenditure
8.72
40.66
357.46
334.21
PBIDT
-6.73
-31.9
-43.04
-15.78
Interest
280.72
146.87
158.54
165.2
PBDT
-287.45
-178.77
-201.58
-180.97
Depreciation
66.72
66.95
68.3
68.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-87.06
-56.31
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-354.17
-245.73
-182.82
-192.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-354.17
-245.73
-182.82
-192.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-24.47
-9.84
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-354.17
-221.26
-172.98
-192.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-16.91
-13.63
-14.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.53
14.53
13.41
13.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-365.76
-367.08
-14.72
-4.96
PBDTM(%)
-15,622.28
-2,057.19
-68.95
-56.96
PATM(%)
-19,248.36
-2,827.73
-62.54
-60.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.