OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.85
(-2.63%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:26:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

1.84

8.69

292.32

317.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.84

8.69

292.32

317.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.06

22.11

0.74

Total Income

1.99

8.75

314.43

318.44

Total Expenditure

8.72

40.66

357.46

334.21

PBIDT

-6.73

-31.9

-43.04

-15.78

Interest

280.72

146.87

158.54

165.2

PBDT

-287.45

-178.77

-201.58

-180.97

Depreciation

66.72

66.95

68.3

68.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-87.06

-56.31

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-354.17

-245.73

-182.82

-192.9

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-354.17

-245.73

-182.82

-192.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-24.47

-9.84

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-354.17

-221.26

-172.98

-192.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-16.91

-13.63

-14.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.53

14.53

13.41

13.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-365.76

-367.08

-14.72

-4.96

PBDTM(%)

-15,622.28

-2,057.19

-68.95

-56.96

PATM(%)

-19,248.36

-2,827.73

-62.54

-60.71

