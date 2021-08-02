Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
471.06
414.46
305.41
391.36
yoy growth (%)
13.65
35.7
-21.96
-61.35
Raw materials
-380.3
-397.22
-239.63
-285.96
As % of sales
80.73
95.84
78.46
73.06
Employee costs
-21.22
-21.76
-21.62
-19.68
As % of sales
4.5
5.25
7.08
5.02
Other costs
-68.91
-76.32
-106.42
-85.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.63
18.41
34.84
21.9
Operating profit
0.61
-80.84
-62.27
-0.02
OPM
0.13
-19.5
-20.38
0
Depreciation
-91.53
-90.71
-95.04
-84.02
Interest expense
-214.79
-157.11
-131.17
-174.1
Other income
1.42
4.57
3.16
7.71
Profit before tax
-304.28
-324.1
-285.33
-250.44
Taxes
92.97
69.24
105.76
75.83
Tax rate
-30.55
-21.36
-37.06
-30.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-211.3
-254.85
-179.57
-174.6
Exceptional items
47.97
0
0
-13.36
Net profit
-163.33
-254.85
-179.57
-187.97
yoy growth (%)
-35.91
41.92
-4.46
234.48
NPM
-34.67
-61.48
-58.79
-48.03
