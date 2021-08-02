iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.85
(-2.63%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:26:54 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

471.06

414.46

305.41

391.36

yoy growth (%)

13.65

35.7

-21.96

-61.35

Raw materials

-380.3

-397.22

-239.63

-285.96

As % of sales

80.73

95.84

78.46

73.06

Employee costs

-21.22

-21.76

-21.62

-19.68

As % of sales

4.5

5.25

7.08

5.02

Other costs

-68.91

-76.32

-106.42

-85.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.63

18.41

34.84

21.9

Operating profit

0.61

-80.84

-62.27

-0.02

OPM

0.13

-19.5

-20.38

0

Depreciation

-91.53

-90.71

-95.04

-84.02

Interest expense

-214.79

-157.11

-131.17

-174.1

Other income

1.42

4.57

3.16

7.71

Profit before tax

-304.28

-324.1

-285.33

-250.44

Taxes

92.97

69.24

105.76

75.83

Tax rate

-30.55

-21.36

-37.06

-30.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-211.3

-254.85

-179.57

-174.6

Exceptional items

47.97

0

0

-13.36

Net profit

-163.33

-254.85

-179.57

-187.97

yoy growth (%)

-35.91

41.92

-4.46

234.48

NPM

-34.67

-61.48

-58.79

-48.03

