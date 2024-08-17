iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.85
(-2.63%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:26:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

1.84

11.51

2.83

135.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

1.84

11.51

2.83

135.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.13

0.25

0.06

21.69

Total Income

0.09

1.97

11.76

2.89

157.69

Total Expenditure

13.34

7.55

14.97

32.3

579.67

PBIDT

-13.25

-5.58

-3.21

-29.41

-421.98

Interest

36.83

266.01

105.75

100.2

228.95

PBDT

-50.08

-271.59

-108.96

-129.61

-650.93

Depreciation

44.49

44.48

44.66

44.63

2.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

64.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-94.56

-316.07

-153.62

-174.25

-717.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-94.56

-316.07

-153.62

-174.25

-717.11

Extra-ordinary Items

-9.55

0

3.4

-24.47

-371.8

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-85.01

-316.07

-157.02

-149.78

-345.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

-11.99

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.53

14.53

14.53

14.53

14.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-303.26

-27.88

-1,039.22

-310.3

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

-17,177.71

-1,334.66

-6,157.24

-527.32

