OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
1.84
11.51
2.83
135.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.84
11.51
2.83
135.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.13
0.25
0.06
21.69
Total Income
0.09
1.97
11.76
2.89
157.69
Total Expenditure
13.34
7.55
14.97
32.3
579.67
PBIDT
-13.25
-5.58
-3.21
-29.41
-421.98
Interest
36.83
266.01
105.75
100.2
228.95
PBDT
-50.08
-271.59
-108.96
-129.61
-650.93
Depreciation
44.49
44.48
44.66
44.63
2.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
64.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-94.56
-316.07
-153.62
-174.25
-717.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-94.56
-316.07
-153.62
-174.25
-717.11
Extra-ordinary Items
-9.55
0
3.4
-24.47
-371.8
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-85.01
-316.07
-157.02
-149.78
-345.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
-11.99
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.53
14.53
14.53
14.53
14.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-303.26
-27.88
-1,039.22
-310.3
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
-17,177.71
-1,334.66
-6,157.24
-527.32
