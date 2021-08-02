OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-304.28
-324.1
-285.33
-250.44
Depreciation
-91.53
-90.71
-95.04
-84.02
Tax paid
92.97
69.24
105.76
75.83
Working capital
-140.13
-241.72
-16.64
-227.3
Other operating items
Operating
-442.97
-587.28
-291.25
-485.93
Capital expenditure
49.41
-20.24
1.04
182.47
Free cash flow
-393.56
-607.52
-290.2
-303.46
Equity raised
-283.05
224.27
703.63
929.55
Investing
0
-0.21
0.02
0.06
Financing
2,244.34
2,240.25
952.51
444.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,567.72
1,856.77
1,365.95
1,070.29
