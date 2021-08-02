iifl-logo-icon 1
OCL Iron & Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.85
(-2.63%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:26:54 PM

OCL Iron & Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-304.28

-324.1

-285.33

-250.44

Depreciation

-91.53

-90.71

-95.04

-84.02

Tax paid

92.97

69.24

105.76

75.83

Working capital

-140.13

-241.72

-16.64

-227.3

Other operating items

Operating

-442.97

-587.28

-291.25

-485.93

Capital expenditure

49.41

-20.24

1.04

182.47

Free cash flow

-393.56

-607.52

-290.2

-303.46

Equity raised

-283.05

224.27

703.63

929.55

Investing

0

-0.21

0.02

0.06

Financing

2,244.34

2,240.25

952.51

444.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,567.72

1,856.77

1,365.95

1,070.29

