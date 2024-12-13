iifl-logo-icon 1
Octaware Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.71
(-10.00%)
Dec 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Octaware Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.08

-0.57

0.16

0.29

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.09

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.29

0

-0.02

-0.21

Working capital

0.07

-1.46

-3.65

3.73

Other operating items

Operating

0.78

-2.1

-3.61

3.7

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.06

0.29

0

Free cash flow

0.95

-2.03

-3.32

3.7

Equity raised

11.42

12.44

12.05

8.64

Investing

0

0.48

3.5

0.2

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.37

10.88

12.23

12.55

