Octaware Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.08
-0.57
0.16
0.29
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.09
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.29
0
-0.02
-0.21
Working capital
0.07
-1.46
-3.65
3.73
Other operating items
Operating
0.78
-2.1
-3.61
3.7
Capital expenditure
0.17
0.06
0.29
0
Free cash flow
0.95
-2.03
-3.32
3.7
Equity raised
11.42
12.44
12.05
8.64
Investing
0
0.48
3.5
0.2
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.37
10.88
12.23
12.55
