Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.83
1.5
0.91
0.73
yoy growth (%)
354.26
64.48
23.88
-68.34
Raw materials
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.09
As % of sales
0.19
0.18
10.22
12.46
Employee costs
-3.78
-1.02
-0.13
-0.04
As % of sales
55.28
68.31
14.91
6.2
Other costs
-1.89
-1.03
-0.42
-0.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.68
68.57
46.48
52.77
Operating profit
1.15
-0.55
0.25
0.21
OPM
16.83
-37.07
28.37
28.56
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.09
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.06
0
0.18
Profit before tax
1.08
-0.57
0.16
0.29
Taxes
-0.29
0
-0.02
-0.21
Tax rate
-27.09
0.26
-17.16
-73.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.78
-0.57
0.13
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.78
-0.57
0.13
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-237.42
-522.57
74.86
-81.91
NPM
11.52
-38.09
14.82
10.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.