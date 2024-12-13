iifl-logo-icon 1
Octaware Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.71
(-10.00%)
Dec 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.83

1.5

0.91

0.73

yoy growth (%)

354.26

64.48

23.88

-68.34

Raw materials

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.09

As % of sales

0.19

0.18

10.22

12.46

Employee costs

-3.78

-1.02

-0.13

-0.04

As % of sales

55.28

68.31

14.91

6.2

Other costs

-1.89

-1.03

-0.42

-0.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.68

68.57

46.48

52.77

Operating profit

1.15

-0.55

0.25

0.21

OPM

16.83

-37.07

28.37

28.56

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.09

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.06

0

0.18

Profit before tax

1.08

-0.57

0.16

0.29

Taxes

-0.29

0

-0.02

-0.21

Tax rate

-27.09

0.26

-17.16

-73.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.78

-0.57

0.13

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.78

-0.57

0.13

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-237.42

-522.57

74.86

-81.91

NPM

11.52

-38.09

14.82

10.5

