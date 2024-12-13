iifl-logo-icon 1
Octaware Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

67.71
(-10.00%)
Dec 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.33

13.86

45.56

8.3

Op profit growth

-88.73

-147.29

24.46

25.68

EBIT growth

-90.64

-161.95

11.13

25.09

Net profit growth

-66.01

-160.38

16.24

32.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.93

-10.44

25.15

29.41

EBIT margin

-0.87

-11.73

21.57

28.25

Net profit margin

-3.01

-11.11

20.95

26.23

RoCE

-0.86

-9.55

16.61

21.15

RoNW

-0.78

-2.26

4.04

4.91

RoA

-0.74

-2.26

4.03

4.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.36

-4

6.65

5.72

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.38

-4.6

5.65

4.86

Book value per share

42.5

43.92

44.36

37.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

-68.38

-20

13.54

P/CEPS

-67.05

-17.38

15.92

P/B

2.18

1.82

2.02

EV/EBIDTA

-255.82

-19.08

10.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

243.99

-5.39

-2.55

-6.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.65

130.76

145.51

176.46

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-41.74

-32.85

-1.28

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.02

-0.24

-0.2

-0.7

Net debt / op. profit

-2.49

2.88

-1.14

-4.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.3

-1.86

-0.82

-1.18

Employee costs

-53.07

-24.73

-23.53

-21.65

Other costs

-23.55

-83.84

-50.48

-47.75

