|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.33
13.86
45.56
8.3
Op profit growth
-88.73
-147.29
24.46
25.68
EBIT growth
-90.64
-161.95
11.13
25.09
Net profit growth
-66.01
-160.38
16.24
32.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.93
-10.44
25.15
29.41
EBIT margin
-0.87
-11.73
21.57
28.25
Net profit margin
-3.01
-11.11
20.95
26.23
RoCE
-0.86
-9.55
16.61
21.15
RoNW
-0.78
-2.26
4.04
4.91
RoA
-0.74
-2.26
4.03
4.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.36
-4
6.65
5.72
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.38
-4.6
5.65
4.86
Book value per share
42.5
43.92
44.36
37.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
-68.38
-20
13.54
P/CEPS
-67.05
-17.38
15.92
P/B
2.18
1.82
2.02
EV/EBIDTA
-255.82
-19.08
10.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
243.99
-5.39
-2.55
-6.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.65
130.76
145.51
176.46
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-41.74
-32.85
-1.28
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.02
-0.24
-0.2
-0.7
Net debt / op. profit
-2.49
2.88
-1.14
-4.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.3
-1.86
-0.82
-1.18
Employee costs
-53.07
-24.73
-23.53
-21.65
Other costs
-23.55
-83.84
-50.48
-47.75
No Record Found
