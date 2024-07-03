iifl-logo-icon 1
Octaware Technologies Ltd Share Price

67.71
(-10.00%)
Dec 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.71
  • Day's High67.71
  • 52 Wk High83.34
  • Prev. Close75.23
  • Day's Low67.71
  • 52 Wk Low 41.35
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Octaware Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Octaware Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Octaware Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Octaware Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.73%

Non-Promoter- 45.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Octaware Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.59

3.59

3.59

3.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.79

6.48

6.51

6.5

Net Worth

9.38

10.07

10.1

10.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.83

1.5

0.91

0.73

yoy growth (%)

354.26

64.48

23.88

-68.34

Raw materials

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.09

As % of sales

0.19

0.18

10.22

12.46

Employee costs

-3.78

-1.02

-0.13

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.08

-0.57

0.16

0.29

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.09

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.29

0

-0.02

-0.21

Working capital

0.07

-1.46

-3.65

3.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

354.26

64.48

23.88

-68.34

Op profit growth

-306.3

-314.9

23.08

-66.96

EBIT growth

-288.97

-449.12

-44.13

-46.59

Net profit growth

-237.42

-522.57

74.86

-81.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.9

16.57

16.86

16.2

12.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.9

16.57

16.86

16.2

12.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.74

0.35

0.02

0.05

Octaware Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Octaware Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mohammed Aslam Khan

Whole-time Director

Mohammed Siraj Gunwan

Independent Director

Rabia Khan

Independent Director

Vidya Shetty

Whole-time Director

Shahnawaz Shaikh

Company Secretary

Alka Katariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Octaware Technologies Ltd

Summary

Octaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Octaware Technologies Private Limited on May 26, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name changed to Octaware Technologies Limited by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted to the Company on August 17, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is a software development, enterprise solution and consulting firm engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across industries such as Healthcare, Education, Telecom, Government, consumer goods, retails, IT/ITES, Oil & Gas, Real Estate & Construction, Banking & Financial Services and Manufacturing sectors.The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, like Business Applications, Low code/ no code, Mobility, E-commerce, Cloud infrastructure & Securities, Quality assurance, Analytics, Product engineering, accessibility, RPA & AI, IOT and Machine Learning and creates new applications and enhances the functionality of the customers existing software products.The various services offered by the Company are Software Development Services, Enterprise Portal, ERP and CRM Implementation, Consulting Services, Mobile Solutions, RFID Solutions, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services and Geospatial Services. The Company also provides an array of products and solutions like PowerERM - Employee Relationship Management, Hospice - Healthcare Solution and iOnAsset
Company FAQs

What is the Octaware Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Octaware Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Octaware Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Octaware Technologies Ltd is ₹24.31 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Octaware Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Octaware Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.59 as of 13 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Octaware Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Octaware Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Octaware Technologies Ltd is ₹41.35 and ₹83.34 as of 13 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Octaware Technologies Ltd?

Octaware Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.53%, 3 Years at -4.65%, 1 Year at 127.21%, 6 Month at 50.30%, 3 Month at -18.75% and 1 Month at -10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Octaware Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Octaware Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.27 %

