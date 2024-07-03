Summary

Octaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Octaware Technologies Private Limited on May 26, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name changed to Octaware Technologies Limited by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted to the Company on August 17, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is a software development, enterprise solution and consulting firm engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across industries such as Healthcare, Education, Telecom, Government, consumer goods, retails, IT/ITES, Oil & Gas, Real Estate & Construction, Banking & Financial Services and Manufacturing sectors.The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, like Business Applications, Low code/ no code, Mobility, E-commerce, Cloud infrastructure & Securities, Quality assurance, Analytics, Product engineering, accessibility, RPA & AI, IOT and Machine Learning and creates new applications and enhances the functionality of the customers existing software products.The various services offered by the Company are Software Development Services, Enterprise Portal, ERP and CRM Implementation, Consulting Services, Mobile Solutions, RFID Solutions, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services and Geospatial Services. The Company also provides an array of products and solutions like PowerERM - Employee Relationship Management, Hospice - Healthcare Solution and iOnAsset

