SectorIT - Software
Open₹67.71
Prev. Close₹75.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹67.71
Day's Low₹67.71
52 Week's High₹83.34
52 Week's Low₹41.35
Book Value₹26.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.59
3.59
3.59
3.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.79
6.48
6.51
6.5
Net Worth
9.38
10.07
10.1
10.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.83
1.5
0.91
0.73
yoy growth (%)
354.26
64.48
23.88
-68.34
Raw materials
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.09
As % of sales
0.19
0.18
10.22
12.46
Employee costs
-3.78
-1.02
-0.13
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.08
-0.57
0.16
0.29
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.09
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.29
0
-0.02
-0.21
Working capital
0.07
-1.46
-3.65
3.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
354.26
64.48
23.88
-68.34
Op profit growth
-306.3
-314.9
23.08
-66.96
EBIT growth
-288.97
-449.12
-44.13
-46.59
Net profit growth
-237.42
-522.57
74.86
-81.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.9
16.57
16.86
16.2
12.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.9
16.57
16.86
16.2
12.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.74
0.35
0.02
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammed Aslam Khan
Whole-time Director
Mohammed Siraj Gunwan
Independent Director
Rabia Khan
Independent Director
Vidya Shetty
Whole-time Director
Shahnawaz Shaikh
Company Secretary
Alka Katariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Octaware Technologies Ltd
Summary
Octaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Octaware Technologies Private Limited on May 26, 2005. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name changed to Octaware Technologies Limited by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted to the Company on August 17, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is a software development, enterprise solution and consulting firm engaged in the business of providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across industries such as Healthcare, Education, Telecom, Government, consumer goods, retails, IT/ITES, Oil & Gas, Real Estate & Construction, Banking & Financial Services and Manufacturing sectors.The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, like Business Applications, Low code/ no code, Mobility, E-commerce, Cloud infrastructure & Securities, Quality assurance, Analytics, Product engineering, accessibility, RPA & AI, IOT and Machine Learning and creates new applications and enhances the functionality of the customers existing software products.The various services offered by the Company are Software Development Services, Enterprise Portal, ERP and CRM Implementation, Consulting Services, Mobile Solutions, RFID Solutions, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services and Geospatial Services. The Company also provides an array of products and solutions like PowerERM - Employee Relationship Management, Hospice - Healthcare Solution and iOnAsset
The Octaware Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Octaware Technologies Ltd is ₹24.31 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Octaware Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.59 as of 13 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Octaware Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Octaware Technologies Ltd is ₹41.35 and ₹83.34 as of 13 Dec ‘24
Octaware Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.53%, 3 Years at -4.65%, 1 Year at 127.21%, 6 Month at 50.30%, 3 Month at -18.75% and 1 Month at -10.00%.
