Octaware Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. b) To consider approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. c) To consider the general business of the company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Thursday, 30thMay, 2024. The board discussed and approved the following: 1) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the half year and year ended 31 st March, 2024. We hereby submit the following documents for your records: 2) Copy of Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements and declaration pursuant to the second proviso to the Regulation to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)