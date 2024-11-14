|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Octaware Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2024 for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 07th September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Octaware Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. b) To consider approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. c) To consider the general business of the company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Thursday, 30thMay, 2024. The board discussed and approved the following: 1) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the half year and year ended 31 st March, 2024. We hereby submit the following documents for your records: 2) Copy of Audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements and declaration pursuant to the second proviso to the Regulation to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.