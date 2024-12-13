Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,265.55
|30.44
|14,60,495.3
|11,832
|1.81
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,966.7
|28.84
|7,96,322.19
|6,813
|2.4
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,995.6
|44.47
|5,25,121.33
|3,216
|2.69
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
300.6
|32
|3,05,858.69
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,125
|37.97
|1,72,990.76
|1,220.2
|1.11
|9,104.6
|684.3
