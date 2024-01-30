iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

OK Play India Ltd Split

16.51
(-0.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

OK Play India CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split9 Nov 202311 Mar 202411 Mar 2024101
The Board approved the following : 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2023. 2. Approval to sub-divide/ split the Equity Shares of the Company 3. Alteration of clause V (Capital Clause) of the Memorandum of Association. The Board at its meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Fixation of Record Date for Sub-division/ Split of the Equity Shares of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that OK PLAY INDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE OK PLAY INDIA LTD. (526415) RECORD DATE 11/03/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/03/2024 DR-735/2023-2024 i. ISIN No. INE870B01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.02.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240228-8 dated February 28,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code OK PLAY INDIA LTD. (526415) New ISIN No. INE870B01024 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-03-2024 (DR- 735/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024)

OK Play India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR OK Play India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.