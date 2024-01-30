The Board approved the following : 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2023. 2. Approval to sub-divide/ split the Equity Shares of the Company 3. Alteration of clause V (Capital Clause) of the Memorandum of Association. The Board at its meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Fixation of Record Date for Sub-division/ Split of the Equity Shares of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that OK PLAY INDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE OK PLAY INDIA LTD. (526415) RECORD DATE 11/03/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/03/2024 DR-735/2023-2024 i. ISIN No. INE870B01016 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.02.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240228-8 dated February 28,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code OK PLAY INDIA LTD. (526415) New ISIN No. INE870B01024 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-03-2024 (DR- 735/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024)