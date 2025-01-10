Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.23
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.28
0.37
0.31
0.3
Net Worth
14.51
0.87
0.81
0.8
Minority Interest
Debt
14.09
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.6
0.87
0.81
0.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.51
0.68
0.73
0.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.08
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.38
0.61
0.73
0.76
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.01
Cash
7.08
0.19
0.09
0.04
Total Assets
28.59
0.87
0.82
0.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.