SectorIT - Software
Open₹275.95
Prev. Close₹290.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.58
Day's High₹275.95
Day's Low₹275.95
52 Week's High₹393
52 Week's Low₹201.35
Book Value₹410.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.8
P/E25.79
EPS11.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.23
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.28
0.37
0.31
0.3
Net Worth
14.51
0.87
0.81
0.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.13
0.16
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-17.55
153.84
-0.81
-5.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.8
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
-0.06
0.12
0.01
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.55
153.84
-0.81
-5.89
Op profit growth
-17.67
21.81
-17.56
15.57
EBIT growth
18.28
-48.76
66.29
-32.7
Net profit growth
18.28
-215.91
-167.04
-30.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.03
0.14
0.09
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
0.14
0.09
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.05
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pankaj Baid
Executive Director
Arun Kumar
Managing Director
Dineshkumar Dharamkumar Sabnani
Non Executive Director
Kalpeshkumar Nanalal Vohra
Independent Director
Vohra Tejal Kalpeshbhai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ANKIT BHOJAK
Non Executive Director
Suhit Bakshi
Reports by Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
Summary
Registered as Indian Private Company, Omega Interactive Technologies Limited was incorporated on March 22, 1994. The Company is principally engaged in the business of software activities including development and consulting of software. Due to severe recession in the Global Information Technology industry, companys performance declined during the year 2000-01. The export of software was reduced almost by 40% over the previous year.However the company made a significant business development achievement and has signed a contract with the division of a global transnational investment bank. This bank is a clearing house to 650 independent institutional and retail financial organisations located in 9 offices worldwide and provides a full range of investment related products and services to financial services community.Companys subsidiary, Omega Portals Ltd was renamed as Omega Portals Private Limited in 2000-01. In 2012-13, a Scheme of Amalgamation of the subsidiaries i.e. Mykindasite International Private Limited and Malvern Trading Private Limited with the Company was effective by virtue of which, all the assets and liabilities of the above said Companies got transferred to and vested in the Company as a going concern basis.
Read More
The Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹275.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is ₹13.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is 25.79 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is ₹201.35 and ₹393 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 158.58%, 1 Year at 47.10%, 6 Month at 18.94%, 3 Month at 6.59% and 1 Month at 6.16%.
