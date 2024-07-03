iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Share Price

275.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:48:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open275.95
  • Day's High275.95
  • 52 Wk High393
  • Prev. Close290.45
  • Day's Low275.95
  • 52 Wk Low 201.35
  • Turnover (lac)7.58
  • P/E25.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value410.4
  • EPS11.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

275.95

Prev. Close

290.45

Turnover(Lac.)

7.58

Day's High

275.95

Day's Low

275.95

52 Week's High

393

52 Week's Low

201.35

Book Value

410.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.8

P/E

25.79

EPS

11.26

Divi. Yield

0

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 76.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.23

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.28

0.37

0.31

0.3

Net Worth

14.51

0.87

0.81

0.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.13

0.16

0.06

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-17.55

153.84

-0.81

-5.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.8

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.04

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

0

Working capital

-0.06

0.12

0.01

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.55

153.84

-0.81

-5.89

Op profit growth

-17.67

21.81

-17.56

15.57

EBIT growth

18.28

-48.76

66.29

-32.7

Net profit growth

18.28

-215.91

-167.04

-30.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0.03

0.14

0.09

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.03

0.14

0.09

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.05

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pankaj Baid

Executive Director

Arun Kumar

Managing Director

Dineshkumar Dharamkumar Sabnani

Non Executive Director

Kalpeshkumar Nanalal Vohra

Independent Director

Vohra Tejal Kalpeshbhai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ANKIT BHOJAK

Non Executive Director

Suhit Bakshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

Summary

Registered as Indian Private Company, Omega Interactive Technologies Limited was incorporated on March 22, 1994. The Company is principally engaged in the business of software activities including development and consulting of software. Due to severe recession in the Global Information Technology industry, companys performance declined during the year 2000-01. The export of software was reduced almost by 40% over the previous year.However the company made a significant business development achievement and has signed a contract with the division of a global transnational investment bank. This bank is a clearing house to 650 independent institutional and retail financial organisations located in 9 offices worldwide and provides a full range of investment related products and services to financial services community.Companys subsidiary, Omega Portals Ltd was renamed as Omega Portals Private Limited in 2000-01. In 2012-13, a Scheme of Amalgamation of the subsidiaries i.e. Mykindasite International Private Limited and Malvern Trading Private Limited with the Company was effective by virtue of which, all the assets and liabilities of the above said Companies got transferred to and vested in the Company as a going concern basis.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹275.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is ₹13.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is 25.79 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is ₹201.35 and ₹393 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd?

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 158.58%, 1 Year at 47.10%, 6 Month at 18.94%, 3 Month at 6.59% and 1 Month at 6.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.83 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 76.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.