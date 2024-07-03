Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
0.01
0
0.01
0.04
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.01
0
0.01
0.04
0.01
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0
0
0.02
Other Income
0
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
Total Expenditure
0.01
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
PBIDT
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
45,79,002
45,79,002
45,79,002
45,79,002
45,79,002
Public Shareholding (%)
91.58
91.58
91.58
91.58
91.58
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,20,998
4,20,998
4,20,998
4,20,998
4,20,998
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
8.42
8.42
8.42
8.42
8.42
PBIDTM(%)
100
0
100
50
200
PBDTM(%)
100
0
100
50
200
PATM(%)
100
0
100
50
200
