|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.43
Op profit growth
43,168.98
EBIT growth
-1,045.75
Net profit growth
-31.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,009.85
-1.06
EBIT margin
-903.47
43.52
Net profit margin
-903.47
-601.92
RoCE
18.95
RoNW
4.73
RoA
4.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.75
-1.1
Book value per share
-8.1
0.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.78
-4.39
P/B
-0.44
26.94
EV/EBIDTA
-4.66
48.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
-330.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.01
-3.77
Net debt / op. profit
0.16
350.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-23.16
-4.68
Other costs
-1,086.68
-96.37
