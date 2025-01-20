iifl-logo-icon 1
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

201.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:57:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.43

Op profit growth

43,168.98

EBIT growth

-1,045.75

Net profit growth

-31.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,009.85

-1.06

EBIT margin

-903.47

43.52

Net profit margin

-903.47

-601.92

RoCE

18.95

RoNW

4.73

RoA

4.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.75

-1.1

Book value per share

-8.1

0.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.78

-4.39

P/B

-0.44

26.94

EV/EBIDTA

-4.66

48.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

-330.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.01

-3.77

Net debt / op. profit

0.16

350.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-23.16

-4.68

Other costs

-1,086.68

-96.37

