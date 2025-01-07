Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.13
0.16
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-17.55
153.84
-0.81
-5.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.8
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.04
0
As % of sales
89.21
75.52
61.65
14.27
Other costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.21
55.94
103.93
66.82
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
OPM
-31.42
-31.47
-65.58
-78.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.06
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-25.14
-25.14
-133.08
-17.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
18.28
-215.91
-167.04
-30.74
NPM
6.41
4.46
-9.78
14.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.