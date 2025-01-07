iifl-logo-icon 1
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

262.2
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.13

0.16

0.06

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-17.55

153.84

-0.81

-5.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.8

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.04

0

As % of sales

89.21

75.52

61.65

14.27

Other costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.06

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.21

55.94

103.93

66.82

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

OPM

-31.42

-31.47

-65.58

-78.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.06

0.06

0.06

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-25.14

-25.14

-133.08

-17.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

18.28

-215.91

-167.04

-30.74

NPM

6.41

4.46

-9.78

14.47

