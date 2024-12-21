Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 30A read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we hereby inform to your respected office that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., on Friday, December 27, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved to keep and maintain the books of accounts of the company as prescribed under section 128 of the Companies Act 2013, at a place other than registered office of the Company situated at Shop No - 10, Mangal Murti Complex, Mr. Shiv Cinema, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380009, Gujarat, India. Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for change of place for keeping books of accounts.

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday December 21 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at E -308 Crystal Plaza New Link Road Opp. Infinity Mall Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400 053 Maharashtra India - 1) To consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue private placements rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and 2) Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) To consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company, and 2) Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) Intimation for Cancellation of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at E -308, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Opp. Infinity Mall, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 053, Maharashtra, India which was commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M. has; Board of Directors of the Company would like to inform that, in consortium with KP Green Engineering Limited and India Fast Forward Advisory Services Private Limited approved Investment of Rs. 400,00,00,000 /- (Indian Rupees Four Hundred Crores only) to acquire Ankit Metal and Power Limited through CIRP mode and companys name is already approved in provisional list of eligible prospective resolution applicants for Ankit Metal and Power Limited as per regulation 36A (10) of the CIRP regulations. Kindly take the same on your good record and disseminate the same on your website.

Outcome of Board Meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, November 22, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the statutory auditors thereon; 2) To consider and transact any other business which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 12° November, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30TH September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date & time and venue for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing/OVAM Book Closure dates and other related matters; 2. To consider and approve the Draft Notice for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company for circulation to the members of the company; 3. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with the annexures attached thereto for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 4. To take note of the Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 5. To fix the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting; 6. To appoint scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company; 7. To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. 1. Considered and approved the draft notice for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report and annexures thereto for Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 3. Took note of the Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 4. Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the company will remain close from September 24, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting; 5. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Mukesh J & Associates, Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinise the entire e-voting process for upcoming Annual General Meeting; 6. Considered and approved shifting of registered office from State of Maharashtra to the State of Gujarat; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30% June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:45 p.m.

INTIMATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR (NON-EXECUTIVE) ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. Approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31ST March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Declaration for unmodified opinion on the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31ST March, 2024. The Board Meeting Commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today Approved the appointment of Mr. Ankit Bhojak (ACS No.: A54040) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. The brief disclosure for the appointment of Mr. Ankit Bhojak, as required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed hereunder as Annexure I. The Board Meeting Commenced at 15:00 P.M. and concluded at 17:00 P.M.

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir/ Madam We are pleased to inform that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th Day of May 2024 at the registered office of the company to transact the following business: 1. To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Dear Sir/Maam, With reference to our intimation dated 20th May, 2024 and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the board of directors of the company has not approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 due to non-completion of audit process and finalization of accounts. However, the Company and the auditors are actively working to expedite the process in order to declare the financial statements at the earliest. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Acquisition of stake in FINANVO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED. 2. Any other business which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the company till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of board meeting outcome in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved to acquire 100% equity stake in M/s FINANVO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024)

OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 02nd March 2024 at the registered office of the company to transact the following business: 1. To consider and discuss on acquiring stake in FINANVO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED. 2. To consider and transit any other business which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. BOARD MEETING UPDATE In continuation to the intimation made by the Company on 28th February, 2024 in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that due to certain unavoidable circumstances the meeting of the Board of Directors of Omega Interactive Technologies Limited which was scheduled on Saturday, 02nd March, 2024 was cancelled. The Company will inform the Stock Exchange the revised date of Board Meeting in the due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2024)

