Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Summary

Registered as Indian Private Company, Omega Interactive Technologies Limited was incorporated on March 22, 1994. The Company is principally engaged in the business of software activities including development and consulting of software. Due to severe recession in the Global Information Technology industry, companys performance declined during the year 2000-01. The export of software was reduced almost by 40% over the previous year.However the company made a significant business development achievement and has signed a contract with the division of a global transnational investment bank. This bank is a clearing house to 650 independent institutional and retail financial organisations located in 9 offices worldwide and provides a full range of investment related products and services to financial services community.Companys subsidiary, Omega Portals Ltd was renamed as Omega Portals Private Limited in 2000-01. In 2012-13, a Scheme of Amalgamation of the subsidiaries i.e. Mykindasite International Private Limited and Malvern Trading Private Limited with the Company was effective by virtue of which, all the assets and liabilities of the above said Companies got transferred to and vested in the Company as a going concern basis.