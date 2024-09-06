|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|30TH ANNUAL REPORT OF OMEGA INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Tuesday September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30 2024 both days inclusive for the purpose of the 30th Annual General Meeting. AGM 30/09/2024 PROCEEDINGS OF 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
