Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.65
1.16
1.36
1.6
Net Worth
126.88
5.39
5.59
5.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.2
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
161.9
5.39
5.79
5.85
Fixed Assets
0
1.48
1.54
1.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
158.05
3.23
3.23
3.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.59
0.61
0.42
0.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.19
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.35
0.43
0.44
0.41
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
2.93
0.05
0.6
0.6
Total Assets
161.9
5.37
5.79
5.84
