Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

251.5
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

4.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

122.65

1.16

1.36

1.6

Net Worth

126.88

5.39

5.59

5.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.2

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

35.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

161.9

5.39

5.79

5.85

Fixed Assets

0

1.48

1.54

1.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

158.05

3.23

3.23

3.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.33

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.59

0.61

0.42

0.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0.19

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.35

0.43

0.44

0.41

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Cash

2.93

0.05

0.6

0.6

Total Assets

161.9

5.37

5.79

5.84

