Open₹261.9
Prev. Close₹267.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹261.9
Day's Low₹261.9
52 Week's High₹324.9
52 Week's Low₹120
Book Value₹295.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110
P/E54.98
EPS4.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.65
1.16
1.36
1.6
Net Worth
126.88
5.39
5.59
5.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.13
0.4
0.79
0.5
yoy growth (%)
428.89
-49.48
59.63
25.75
Raw materials
-2.1
-0.39
-0.79
-0.49
As % of sales
98.36
97.27
99.93
99.14
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.07
0.08
-0.13
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.17
-0.22
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
428.89
-49.48
59.63
25.75
Op profit growth
-33.17
77.97
-18.68
13.13
EBIT growth
120.72
-177.21
-166.33
114.45
Net profit growth
157.39
-196.96
-148
123.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
0
0
1.89
30.97
44.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
5.57
9.68
Net Sales
0
0
1.89
25.4
35.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.15
0.46
0.28
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Durgaprasad S Sabnis
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendra Kumar Dalmia
Non Executive Director
Ashok M Bhawnani
Independent Director
Meghna Mahendra Savla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitanya C. Kulkarni
Independent Director
Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
Non Executive Director
J Ramakrishnan.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Omnitex Industries (India) Limited, incorporated in 1987 is engaged in trading of fabrics and yarn. In the past decade, the Company promoted a successful joint venture with a foreign partner into the field of technical textiles and infrastructure development.In 2010, the Company disposed off the land and building at Silvassa. It had no manufacturing activities so it purchased and sold 1,00,299 meters of fabrics. It had a 33.88% interest in a jointly controlled entity, Strata Geosystems (India) Private Limited (Strata). Also, the Company had acquired new premises at Mumbai. In 2015-16, the trading activities of the Company increased marginally. However due to cancellation of lease of its premises with effect from August 2015 the gross income fell resulting in marginal reduction in networth of the Company
The Omnitex Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹261.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is ₹110.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is 54.98 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omnitex Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is ₹120 and ₹324.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omnitex Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.72%, 3 Years at 110.62%, 1 Year at 113.16%, 6 Month at 62.93%, 3 Month at -10.70% and 1 Month at 11.10%.
