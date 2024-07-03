iifl-logo-icon 1
261.9
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open261.9
  • Day's High261.9
  • 52 Wk High324.9
  • Prev. Close267.2
  • Day's Low261.9
  • 52 Wk Low 120
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E54.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value295.69
  • EPS4.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110
  • Div. Yield0
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

261.9

Prev. Close

267.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

261.9

Day's Low

261.9

52 Week's High

324.9

52 Week's Low

120

Book Value

295.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

110

P/E

54.98

EPS

4.86

Divi. Yield

0

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

4.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

122.65

1.16

1.36

1.6

Net Worth

126.88

5.39

5.59

5.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.13

0.4

0.79

0.5

yoy growth (%)

428.89

-49.48

59.63

25.75

Raw materials

-2.1

-0.39

-0.79

-0.49

As % of sales

98.36

97.27

99.93

99.14

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.07

0.08

-0.13

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.17

-0.22

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

428.89

-49.48

59.63

25.75

Op profit growth

-33.17

77.97

-18.68

13.13

EBIT growth

120.72

-177.21

-166.33

114.45

Net profit growth

157.39

-196.96

-148

123.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

0

0

1.89

30.97

44.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

5.57

9.68

Net Sales

0

0

1.89

25.4

35.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.15

0.46

0.28

0.28

View Annually Results

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Durgaprasad S Sabnis

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendra Kumar Dalmia

Non Executive Director

Ashok M Bhawnani

Independent Director

Meghna Mahendra Savla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaitanya C. Kulkarni

Independent Director

Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah

Non Executive Director

J Ramakrishnan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Omnitex Industries (India) Limited, incorporated in 1987 is engaged in trading of fabrics and yarn. In the past decade, the Company promoted a successful joint venture with a foreign partner into the field of technical textiles and infrastructure development.In 2010, the Company disposed off the land and building at Silvassa. It had no manufacturing activities so it purchased and sold 1,00,299 meters of fabrics. It had a 33.88% interest in a jointly controlled entity, Strata Geosystems (India) Private Limited (Strata). Also, the Company had acquired new premises at Mumbai. In 2015-16, the trading activities of the Company increased marginally. However due to cancellation of lease of its premises with effect from August 2015 the gross income fell resulting in marginal reduction in networth of the Company
Company FAQs

What is the Omnitex Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Omnitex Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹261.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omnitex Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is ₹110.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omnitex Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is 54.98 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omnitex Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omnitex Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is ₹120 and ₹324.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omnitex Industries India Ltd?

Omnitex Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.72%, 3 Years at 110.62%, 1 Year at 113.16%, 6 Month at 62.93%, 3 Month at -10.70% and 1 Month at 11.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omnitex Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omnitex Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.55 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 34.44 %

