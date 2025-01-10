TO THE MEMBERS OF OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial Omnitex Industries (India) Limited ("the Company"),statementsof which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements ").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairsof the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and of the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is provide a basis for our opinion on these financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of . These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the thefinancial financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of thefinancialposition, financial in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specifiedin the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial and completeness of the accounting records, relevant thatwereoperatingeffectively to the preparation and presentation of the financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude thatmaycastsignificant that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our maybeinfluenced. audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the current year hence our report on the compliance of provisions of Section 197(16) of the Act are not applicable.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the

Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section

133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure B". (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements Refer Note 3.20(1) to the financial statements ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts required to transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year. iv) The management of the Company has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts:

(a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party provide any guarantee, security ("UltimateBeneficiaries") or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence our comments whether the same is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For JMT & Associates

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104167W)

Amar Bafna

Partner

Membership No. 048639 Mumbai: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24048639BKCCQH7740

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date to the members of OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2024. We report that:

1. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company did not own any intangible assets during the year hence the requirements to maintain proper records for the same did not apply to the Company.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified at the end of the financial year by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Investment Properties and disclosed in the financial statements were held in the name of the Company. The said immoveable property has been sold during the year.

(d) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami propertyunder the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) Physical verification of inventories has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year hence our comments on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions and details thereof are not given.

3. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured during the year to companies, firms, Limited

Liability Partnerships or any other parties hence sub-clauses (a) to (f) of clause (3) (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of making investment. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, guarantees and security, in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or received amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. We are informed that the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court has not passed any Order.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed for any of the products of the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed amounts payable in respect of above statutory dues which were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of non-deposit with appropriate authorities of disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above.

8. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions not recorded in the books of account as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence clause (3)(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us: (a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) the Company has not taken any term loan hence our reporting on the utilization of the same for the purpose for which the loans were obtained is not applicable.

(d) funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e ) the company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies hence the question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, does not arise.

(f) the company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies hence question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence the question of application of funds and delays and defaults and subsequent rectification does not arise.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence the question of compliance of the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and use of funds raised does not arise. 11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company which were noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instances by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government has been filed.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence our comments as required under sub-clauses (a) (b) and (c) of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not given.

13. In our opinion and according to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered by the Company during the year with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details thereof have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, etc. as required by the accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year hence provisions of section 192 of Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion:

(a) the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In view of comments in sub-clauses (a), (b) and (c) above, the sub-clause (d) of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year under report; but incurred cash losses of Rs. 13.64 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year..

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 3.20 (10) to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, in our opinion, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of our present audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act relating to CSR activities are not applicable to the Company for the year under report due to loss position hence our reporting on transferring the unspent amount in respect of CSR activities other than ongoing project and unspent amount in respect of any ongoing project is not applicable.

For JMT & Associates

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104167W)

Amar Bafna

Partner

Membership No. 048639 Mumbai: 30th May 2024 UDIN: 24048639BKCCQH7740

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our report of even date to the members of OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2024. We report that:

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial statements of Omnitex Industries (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancialcontrolsthatwereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial maintenance of recordsthat,inreasonabledetail,accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and suchinternalfinancialcontrolswereoperatingeffectivelyas at 31 st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the

Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For JMT & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 104167W)

Amar Bafna

Partner

Membership No. 048639

Mumbai: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24048639BKCCQH7740