Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

256.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.13

0.4

0.79

0.5

yoy growth (%)

428.89

-49.48

59.63

25.75

Raw materials

-2.1

-0.39

-0.79

-0.49

As % of sales

98.36

97.27

99.93

99.14

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

2.43

13.05

2.48

7.25

Other costs

-0.12

-0.17

-0.09

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.83

42.22

12.49

22.87

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.21

-0.11

-0.14

OPM

-6.63

-52.55

-14.91

-29.28

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.22

0.29

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.07

0.08

-0.13

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0.65

-10.85

-19.05

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-0.06

0.06

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

-0.06

0.06

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

157.39

-196.96

-148

123.42

NPM

-7.82

-16.07

8.37

-27.84

