Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.13
0.4
0.79
0.5
yoy growth (%)
428.89
-49.48
59.63
25.75
Raw materials
-2.1
-0.39
-0.79
-0.49
As % of sales
98.36
97.27
99.93
99.14
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
2.43
13.05
2.48
7.25
Other costs
-0.12
-0.17
-0.09
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.83
42.22
12.49
22.87
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.21
-0.11
-0.14
OPM
-6.63
-52.55
-14.91
-29.28
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.22
0.29
0.1
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.07
0.08
-0.13
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0.65
-10.85
-19.05
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
-0.06
0.06
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
-0.06
0.06
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
157.39
-196.96
-148
123.42
NPM
-7.82
-16.07
8.37
-27.84
