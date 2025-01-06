iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Omnitex Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.07

0.08

-0.13

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.17

-0.22

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

0.01

-0.24

0

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.14

Free cash flow

-0.44

0.01

-0.24

-0.14

Equity raised

3.53

3.61

3.43

3.71

Investing

0

0

0.3

0

Financing

-0.15

0.17

-0.07

0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.94

3.8

3.42

3.64

