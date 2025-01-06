Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.07
0.08
-0.13
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.17
-0.22
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
0.01
-0.24
0
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.14
Free cash flow
-0.44
0.01
-0.24
-0.14
Equity raised
3.53
3.61
3.43
3.71
Investing
0
0
0.3
0
Financing
-0.15
0.17
-0.07
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.94
3.8
3.42
3.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.