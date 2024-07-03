iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Company Summary

261.6
(1.99%)
Jan 14, 2025

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Summary

Omnitex Industries (India) Limited, incorporated in 1987 is engaged in trading of fabrics and yarn. In the past decade, the Company promoted a successful joint venture with a foreign partner into the field of technical textiles and infrastructure development.In 2010, the Company disposed off the land and building at Silvassa. It had no manufacturing activities so it purchased and sold 1,00,299 meters of fabrics. It had a 33.88% interest in a jointly controlled entity, Strata Geosystems (India) Private Limited (Strata). Also, the Company had acquired new premises at Mumbai. In 2015-16, the trading activities of the Company increased marginally. However due to cancellation of lease of its premises with effect from August 2015 the gross income fell resulting in marginal reduction in networth of the Company

