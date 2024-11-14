Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (provisional) along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting The time of 38th Annual General Meeting has been changed to 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and the book closure: Register of Members and Share Transfer books shall remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of unaudited financial results (provisional) along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider declaration of interim dividend if any. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Board at its meeting held on 7th August, 2024 declared interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024