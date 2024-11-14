iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Board Meeting

263.7
(0.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (provisional) along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting The time of 38th Annual General Meeting has been changed to 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and the book closure: Register of Members and Share Transfer books shall remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of unaudited financial results (provisional) along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider declaration of interim dividend if any. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Board at its meeting held on 7th August, 2024 declared interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
OMNITEX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of board meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (provisional) along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Omnitex Industri: Related News

