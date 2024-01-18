Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.00 (Rupees Eight Only) per equity share on 42,04,100 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the said Interim Dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, 20th August, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid/dispatched on or after Tuesday, 27th August, 2024.