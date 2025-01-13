iifl-logo-icon 1
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

15.93
(5.22%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:39:28 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.64

95.66

95.66

95.63

Net Worth

109

109.02

109.02

108.99

Minority Interest

Debt

7.48

8.04

14.19

0.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

116.54

117.09

123.21

109.53

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.08

0.08

0.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

70.41

30.36

30.36

30.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

45.64

82.93

92.12

77.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.46

5.57

4.69

1.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

42.41

84.9

92.47

78.78

Sundry Creditors

-2.49

-4.81

-2.66

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.74

-2.73

-2.38

-1.88

Cash

0.42

3.31

0.22

0.45

Total Assets

116.53

116.68

122.78

109.12

