Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.64
95.66
95.66
95.63
Net Worth
109
109.02
109.02
108.99
Minority Interest
Debt
7.48
8.04
14.19
0.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.54
117.09
123.21
109.53
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.08
0.08
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.41
30.36
30.36
30.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
45.64
82.93
92.12
77.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.46
5.57
4.69
1.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
42.41
84.9
92.47
78.78
Sundry Creditors
-2.49
-4.81
-2.66
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.74
-2.73
-2.38
-1.88
Cash
0.42
3.31
0.22
0.45
Total Assets
116.53
116.68
122.78
109.12
