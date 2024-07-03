Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.59
3.07
2.74
3.42
4.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.59
3.07
2.74
3.42
4.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.59
1.7
1.46
1.94
Total Income
4.95
3.66
4.43
4.88
6.75
Total Expenditure
5.21
4.16
4.45
4.37
7.82
PBIDT
-0.27
-0.5
-0.01
0.52
-1.07
Interest
0.56
0.64
0.06
0.07
0.01
PBDT
-0.83
-1.14
-0.07
0.45
-1.08
Depreciation
0.08
0.03
0.21
0.6
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.15
0.12
0.08
0.08
0.19
Deferred Tax
0.1
-0.02
0.03
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.16
-1.27
-0.4
-0.24
-1.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.16
-1.27
-0.4
-0.24
-1.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.16
-1.27
-0.4
-0.24
-1.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.87
-0.95
-0.3
-0.18
-1.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.88
-16.28
-0.36
15.2
-22.24
PBDTM(%)
-18.08
-37.13
-2.55
13.15
-22.45
PATM(%)
-25.27
-41.36
-14.59
-7.01
-40.74
