iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.3
(6.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.59

3.07

2.74

3.42

4.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.59

3.07

2.74

3.42

4.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.59

1.7

1.46

1.94

Total Income

4.95

3.66

4.43

4.88

6.75

Total Expenditure

5.21

4.16

4.45

4.37

7.82

PBIDT

-0.27

-0.5

-0.01

0.52

-1.07

Interest

0.56

0.64

0.06

0.07

0.01

PBDT

-0.83

-1.14

-0.07

0.45

-1.08

Depreciation

0.08

0.03

0.21

0.6

0.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.15

0.12

0.08

0.08

0.19

Deferred Tax

0.1

-0.02

0.03

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.16

-1.27

-0.4

-0.24

-1.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.16

-1.27

-0.4

-0.24

-1.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.16

-1.27

-0.4

-0.24

-1.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.87

-0.95

-0.3

-0.18

-1.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.88

-16.28

-0.36

15.2

-22.24

PBDTM(%)

-18.08

-37.13

-2.55

13.15

-22.45

PATM(%)

-25.27

-41.36

-14.59

-7.01

-40.74

Onelife Capital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.