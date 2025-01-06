iifl-logo-icon 1
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.58
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025

Onelife Capital FINANCIALS

Onelife Capital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-35.86

11.22

25.51

-0.91

Other operating items

Operating

-35.86

11.22

25.51

-0.91

Capital expenditure

4.38

0.01

0

0.03

Free cash flow

-31.48

11.23

25.51

-0.88

Equity raised

69.34

69.24

69.13

70.25

Investing

10.4

0

0

0

Financing

-3.14

3.62

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.12

84.09

94.64

69.37

