Summary

Onelife Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on August 31, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Private Limited. On November 7, 2009, the company changed their name from Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Pvt Ltd to Onelife Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. On December 13, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. The Holding Company and its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of advisory services, commodity broking and other related ancillary services. In February, 2010, the company commenced Investment Banking activities and registered themselves with SEBI as Category 1 Merchant Banker and thereafter as an underwriter under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Underwriting) Regulations, 1993. In September 24, 2010, they received the Bombay Stock Exchange Membership and license for Trading and Clearing.In December, 2010, they received Portfolio Management Services License as defined under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Rules, 1993.The company has signed nine mandates for fund raising through IPO, and two mandates for joint venture. They raised Rs 45.83 crore for Paramount Printpackaging Ltd through an Initial Public Offering which closed on April 25, 2011. This offering was subscribed by 3.91 times of the issue size. The Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 36.85 Crore by issue and allotment

Read More