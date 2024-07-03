Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹16.3
Prev. Close₹16.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹16.49
Day's Low₹15.87
52 Week's High₹33.25
52 Week's Low₹13
Book Value₹82.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.42
P/E14.62
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.36
13.36
13.36
13.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.64
95.66
95.66
95.63
Net Worth
109
109.02
109.02
108.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-35.86
11.22
25.51
-0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37
4.44
4.08
4.54
6.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37
4.44
4.08
4.54
6.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.17
0.98
2.4
2.02
2.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
T K P Naig
Independent Director
Sonam Satish Kumar Jain
Director
Dhananjay Parikh
Additional Director
Pandoo Naig
Additional Director
Manoj Malpani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Shethia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
Summary
Onelife Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on August 31, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Private Limited. On November 7, 2009, the company changed their name from Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Pvt Ltd to Onelife Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. On December 13, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. The Holding Company and its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of advisory services, commodity broking and other related ancillary services. In February, 2010, the company commenced Investment Banking activities and registered themselves with SEBI as Category 1 Merchant Banker and thereafter as an underwriter under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Underwriting) Regulations, 1993. In September 24, 2010, they received the Bombay Stock Exchange Membership and license for Trading and Clearing.In December, 2010, they received Portfolio Management Services License as defined under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Rules, 1993.The company has signed nine mandates for fund raising through IPO, and two mandates for joint venture. They raised Rs 45.83 crore for Paramount Printpackaging Ltd through an Initial Public Offering which closed on April 25, 2011. This offering was subscribed by 3.91 times of the issue size. The Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 36.85 Crore by issue and allotment
Read More
The Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹21.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is 14.62 and 0.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹13 and ₹33.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.30%, 3 Years at 1.71%, 1 Year at -7.07%, 6 Month at -6.80%, 3 Month at -9.39% and 1 Month at 2.07%.
