16.03
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.3
  • Day's High16.49
  • 52 Wk High33.25
  • Prev. Close16.31
  • Day's Low15.87
  • 52 Wk Low 13
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E14.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.76
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.3

Prev. Close

16.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

16.49

Day's Low

15.87

52 Week's High

33.25

52 Week's Low

13

Book Value

82.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.42

P/E

14.62

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.36

13.36

13.36

13.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.64

95.66

95.66

95.63

Net Worth

109

109.02

109.02

108.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-35.86

11.22

25.51

-0.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37

4.44

4.08

4.54

6.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37

4.44

4.08

4.54

6.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.17

0.98

2.4

2.02

2.68

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

T K P Naig

Independent Director

Sonam Satish Kumar Jain

Director

Dhananjay Parikh

Additional Director

Pandoo Naig

Additional Director

Manoj Malpani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Shethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd

Summary

Onelife Capital Advisors Limited was incorporated on August 31, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Private Limited. On November 7, 2009, the company changed their name from Onelife Corporate Advisory Services Pvt Ltd to Onelife Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. On December 13, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd. The Holding Company and its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of advisory services, commodity broking and other related ancillary services. In February, 2010, the company commenced Investment Banking activities and registered themselves with SEBI as Category 1 Merchant Banker and thereafter as an underwriter under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Underwriting) Regulations, 1993. In September 24, 2010, they received the Bombay Stock Exchange Membership and license for Trading and Clearing.In December, 2010, they received Portfolio Management Services License as defined under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Rules, 1993.The company has signed nine mandates for fund raising through IPO, and two mandates for joint venture. They raised Rs 45.83 crore for Paramount Printpackaging Ltd through an Initial Public Offering which closed on April 25, 2011. This offering was subscribed by 3.91 times of the issue size. The Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 36.85 Crore by issue and allotment
Company FAQs

What is the Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd share price today?

The Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹21.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is 14.62 and 0.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is ₹13 and ₹33.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd?

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.30%, 3 Years at 1.71%, 1 Year at -7.07%, 6 Month at -6.80%, 3 Month at -9.39% and 1 Month at 2.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.10 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 47.90 %

